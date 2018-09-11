McConnell: Election will be 'very challenging' for Senate Republicans

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRyan, McConnell called to praise CEOs after they left Trump councils because of Charlottesville remarks: Woodward book This week: Senate set to pass sweeping opioid package Juan Williams: Tide shifts away from Trump on NFL MORE (R-Ky.) warned on Tuesday that the November midterm elections will be "very challenging" for Republicans, saying that the GOP is facing a "storm" as it tries to hold on to the Senate.

McConnell, speaking with reporters in Louisville, Ky., said Republicans know the "wind is going to be in our face" with several make-or-break races with tight polling.

"You can't repeal history, and almost every election two years into any new administration the party of the presidency loses seats. They don't always lose the body, but almost always loses seats. And so we know that this is going to be a very challenging election on the Senate side," McConnell told reporters when asked about his party's chances of keeping the upper chamber.

Republicans started the cycle facing a favorable map that could potentially allow them to increase their narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate. Democrats are playing defense to keep 10 seats in states President Trump Donald John TrumpOakland Raiders's Marshawn Lynch sits during national anthem, then scores touchdown Trump declares state of emergency in Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence Ex-NFL player tears into Nike: Kaepernick ad ‘like 9/11 and Pearl Harbor’ MORE won in the 2016 election.

But with eight weeks to go until the November elections, Democrats have a narrow path to retaking the Senate if the party can sweep every race considered a toss-up.

McConnell on Tuesday ticked off a number of states where he believes the races are currently "dead even": Arizona, Nevada, Tennessee, Montana, North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana, West Virginia and Florida.

"All of them too close to call and every one of them like a knife fight in an alley. Just a brawl. In every one of those places. I hope when the smoke clears we'll still have a majority in the Senate," McConnell told reporters.

Three of those seats — Arizona, Nevada and Tennessee — are currently held by Republican senators. But GOP Sens. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeRomney hits GOP for increasing deficits The partisans’ dilemma: Fix the court, don’t pack the court Trump in good shape to secure second Supreme Court confirmation victory MORE (Ariz.) and Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerRomney hits GOP for increasing deficits Cruz gets help from Senate GOP in face of serious challenge from O’Rourke Durbin: GOP responded to anonymous NY Times op-ed with 'silence of the lambs' MORE (Tenn.) are retiring after this year, and Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerTrump tax law takes center stage in Nevada Senate race Pence to target three vulnerable Senate Dems in new ads: report The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — 2020 hopefuls lead the charge against Kavanaugh MORE (Nev.) is considered the most vulnerable Republican incumbent as he runs in a state won by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump faces buzzsaw in ‘year of the woman’ Pollster: Rasmussen Research has a pro-GOP bias Top Gallup editor: Faulty polling led to inaccurate 2016 data models MORE in 2016.

The Senate Leadership Fund, a GOP outside group with close ties to McConnell, announced earlier Tuesday that it was putting up new ads targeting Democratic Sens. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillManchin shoots anti-ObamaCare lawsuit with a gun in new ad Five biggest surprises in midterm fight Centrist Dems defend tough tactics at Kavanaugh hearing MORE (Mo.) and Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampGrassley moves to set up committee vote on Kavanaugh nomination More Dems come out in public opposition to Kavanaugh Koch network launches super PAC ahead of midterm elections MORE (N.D.), as well as Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenTrump tax law takes center stage in Nevada Senate race The Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by Better Medicare Alliance — 2020 hopefuls lead the charge against Kavanaugh Election Countdown: Fallout from Massachusetts stunner | In Delaware, Carper looks to avoid next progressive upset | Dem 2020 primary already in full swing | How a Dem ex-governor hopes to take red-state Tennessee | GOP challengers hit Dems over tax votes MORE and Phil Bredesen, the Democratic Senate candidates in Nevada and Tennessee, respectively.

McConnell didn't mention Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania or Ohio — four other states where a Democratic senator is running in a state Trump won in 2016.

Republicans are also facing a tougher than expected fight in Texas, where Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzWhy Priests for Life support Judge Kavanaugh's nomination Ex-Cruz strategist: Beto O'Rourke forcing GOP to divert resources to Texas from other states The Hill's 12:30 Report — Bolton launches attack on International Criminal Court | DeSantis resigns House seat | Senate GOP rallies to help Cruz MORE (R) is narrowly leading Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeEx-Cruz strategist: Beto O'Rourke forcing GOP to divert resources to Texas from other states The Hill's 12:30 Report — Bolton launches attack on International Criminal Court | DeSantis resigns House seat | Senate GOP rallies to help Cruz GOP strategist: Republican candidates distancing themselves from Trump could backfire in midterms MORE (D) in polling as outside money pours into the reliably red state.

McConnell, asked about the race, acknowledged on Tuesday that Cruz is in a "competitive" battle to keep his seat.

"I think Ted's got a competitive race by all indications," McConnell said. "We certainly expect to win in Texas, but I think he does have a competitive race."