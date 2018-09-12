Beto O'Rourke hosting private fundraiser in New York

Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeBeto O’Rourke’s mom hits the campaign trail in Texas Senate race McConnell: Election will be 'very challenging' for Senate Republicans Rep. Castro: Hispanic community wants ‘infrastructure of opportunity’ to exist for all Americans MORE (D-Texas) is hosting a private fundraising event in New York on Wednesday as he campaigns to unseat Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzBeto O’Rourke’s mom hits the campaign trail in Texas Senate race GOP spends big on ads to defend Senate majority McConnell: Election will be 'very challenging' for Senate Republicans MORE (R) in November.

According to the event invitation, first obtained by CNBC, the campaign fundraiser will take place at the Cutting Room, a concert venue in Manhattan. Andy Cohen, host of the Bravo's late night show "Watch What Happens," will also be in attendance.

The fundraiser comes as O'Rourke's senate race against Cruz tightens. A CBS Dallas-Fort Worth/Dixie Strategies poll from Wednesday shows Cruz's margin at 46 percent to 42 percent, with 11 percent undecided and a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.

The candidates are also in a dead heat when it comes to fundraising, as O'Rourke has raised $23.36 million to Cruz's $23.33 million through July, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

O'Rourke has become popular among progressives, especially after a video in which he defended NFL players who kneel went viral.

For Wednesday's event, tickets will start at $500 and go up to $1,000.

The O'Rourke campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.