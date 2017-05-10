Vermont legislature approves recreational marijuana use

A measure legalizing marijuana use in Vermont cleared the state's legislature on Wednesday.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) has said the legislation is not "a priority for Vermont" and has not made a final decision as to whether he will sign it. The measure makes Vermont the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana use among adults and the first to legalize through a legislative process. Other states have approved recreational marijuana use through ballot initiatives.

"Vermont lawmakers made history today," said Matt Simon, the New England political director for the Marijuana Policy Project, a marijuana policy group. "The legislature has taken a crucial step toward ending the failed policy of marijuana prohibition."

Eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized the possession and use of marijuana, though each state has its own rules and regulations. For example, in Washington — one of the first states to legalize pot — only individuals using the drug for medical purposes can grow it, though any adult is allowed to possess and use it.

In Washington, D.C., marijuana can be used and "gifted," but not bought, sold or exchanged for other goods or services.

Marijuana use is illegal according to federal policy, and President Trump's opposition to legalization has created uncertainty for some states seeking to regulate the industry.

If signed by the governor, the Vermont measure would remove civil penalties for possessing one ounce of marijuana or less and would allow adults to keep up to two mature pot plants. It would also create a commission to develop a plan for taxing and regulating the drug.

The law would take effect in July 2018.

Updated at 4:39 p.m.