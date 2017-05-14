NY attorney general investigating Manafort's real estate deals: report

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (D) is investigating the real estate deals of Paul Manafort, who briefly served as President Trump’s campaign manager, Bloomberg News reported Sunday.

The investigation is in the early stages, a source told the news outlet. Bloomberg reported that Cyrus Vance Jr., the Manhattan district attorney, is also beginning an investigation into Manafort’s dealings.

Representatives from the attorney general's and district attorney's offices declined to comment to Bloomberg.

"If someone’s leaking information about an investigation, that’s a crime," Jason Maloni, a spokesman for Manafort, told Bloomberg.

A report on Friday said the Justice Department had requested Manafort’s bank records as it conducts a federal probe into potential ties between Trump campaign staff members and Russia.

Manafort's finances have been under scrutiny in recent months. The Treasury Department in March acquired details of Manafort's overseas financial transactions as part of a federal anti-corruption investigation.

Manafort stepped down in August as Trump’s campaign manager amid controversy over his work for former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych.