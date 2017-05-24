Trump records robocall for GOP candidate in Montana race

President Trump is getting involved in Montana's House special election just hours before polls open to back the Republican candidate in an unexpectedly tight race.

Trump recorded a robocall this week in support of Greg Gianforte, CNN reported Wednesday. The special election is Thursday.

Trump carried Montana by more than 21 points in the presidential election. But Democrat Rob Quist has surprised many by bringing in massive fundraising totals and staying close to Gianforte in most polls. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Healthcare: CBO fallout | GOP senators distance themselves from House bill | Trump budget chief blasts score | Schumer says House bill belongs 'in the trash' Schumer: Republicans should throw their health bill 'in the trash' Overnight Finance: GOP bill would leave 23M more uninsured, says CBO | Trump aides defend budget | Mnuchin asks for clean debt hike before August | Ryan says House could pass bill without border tax MORE (I-Vt.) endorsed Quist and campaigned for him over the weekend.

"Hi, this is President Donald Trump Donald TrumpPoll: Americans disagree with Comey firing Thousands protested Trump visit in Belgium Overnight Cybersecurity: Bad Russian intel may have swayed Comey's handling of Clinton probe | Apple sees spike in data requests | More subpoenas for Flynn | DOJ's plan for data warrants MORE, and I know what the people of Montana really want and really care about," Trump says in the call.

The president pointed to issues such as lower taxes, good paying jobs and secure borders.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you don't vote tomorrow, the liberal Democrats running for Congress will decimate and dismantle all that we've done," he said.

"We can't afford another Nancy Pelosi and the liberal Democrats and taking over Congress and really hurting our country," Trump continued, adding that Gianforte is a "wonderful guy" who "knows how to win."

"The people of Montana are going to be happy. ... So get to the polls and vote for Greg. That's Greg Gianforte, you'll be very proud of him for years to come. Thanks a lot!"

The ad is paid for by the Republican National Committee (RNC). Automatic robocalls are illegal in Montana, but the RNC uses a live caller who requests consent to play the calls to comply with state law.

Gianforte and Quist are vying for the seat Ryan Zinke previously held before he was tapped to served as head of the Interior Department.

Vice President Pence also recorded a robocall that went out Tuesday in support of Gianforte.