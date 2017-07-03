Louisiana rejects voter fraud commission request

Louisiana's secretary of State is rejecting the Trump administration's request to turn over voter registration data.

With the rejection, Louisiana joins several other states that have pushed back against the request for information.

“The President’s Commission has quickly politicized its work by asking states for an incredible amount of voter data that I have, time and time again, refused to release,” Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler (R) said in a statement.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity — formed by President Trump to investigate his widely debunked claim that millions of illegal votes cost him the popular vote in November's election — sent letters last week to the 50 secretaries of state across the country requesting information about voters. The letter asked for names, addresses, birth dates and party affiliations of registered voters in each state. It also sought felony convictions, military statuses, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and voting records dating back to 2006. A majority of states have pushed back or refused to comply with the administration's request.

“My response to the Commission is, you're not going to play politics with Louisiana’s voter data, and if you are, then you can purchase the limited public information available by law, to any candidate running for office. That’s it.”