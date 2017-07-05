Republican governor: Arkansas won't hand over voters' 'most sensitive data'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) is pushing back against the Trump administration's request for voter registration data.

In a statement, Hutchinson said he had spoken with Arkansas' secretary of state and "recommended that our state not provide all the voter information requested by the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity."

"The request is simply too broad and includes sensitive information of Arkansas voters. The Secretary has indicated that he will not provide Arkansas voters' most sensitive data," the governor said in a statement.

"While we remain committed to ensuring the integrity of and confidence in our electoral process, providing all of the information requested is not in the best interest of Arkansas voters."

Hutchinson said he continues to have confidence in the efforts of Arkansas' secretary of state to "ensure that Arkansas' elections are free and fair."

See my full statement on the request for voter data from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity: #arpx #arleg pic.twitter.com/6IcFJXKnfy — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 5, 2017

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity — formed by President Trump to investigate his widely debunked claim that millions of illegal votes cost him the popular vote — sent letters last week to the 50 secretaries of state across the country requesting information about voters.

Arkansas joins a majority of other states that are pushing back or outright refusing to comply with the administration's request.