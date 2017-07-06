South Carolina election commission declines to share voter data

The South Carolina Election Commission is pushing back against the Trump administration's request for voter registration data.

"The [election commission] has carefully reviewed the request and applicable state law and has consulted with the S.C. attorney general’s office," agency spokesman Chris Whitmire told the Post and Courier.

"The [commission] has determined that the agency is not permitted to share voter data with anyone from outside the state. The [commission] can only provide voter data to a registered South Carolina voter."

Whitmire said the same response would "apply to any requestor of this information from outside the state, whether a university researcher, media outlet, or other individual or entity."

With its decision, South Carolina joins a majority of other states that have pushed backed on or refused to comply with the Trump administration's request.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent letters last week to the District of Columbia and 50 secretaries of state across the country requesting information about voters.

The information requested included full names and addresses, political party registration and the last four digits of Social Security numbers.