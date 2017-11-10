Alabama state rep: Moore’s accusers should be prosecuted

An Alabama GOP state representative said Friday that he thinks legal action should be taken against the women who accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct with a minor.

State Rep. Ed Henry told The Cullman Times that he is “not buying” the Washington Post report, which was published with accounts from four women and backed up by 30 sources. The report accused Moore of kissing and sexually touching a 14-year-old girl when he was 32.

“If they believe this man is predatory, they are guilty of allowing him to exist for 40 years,” Henry said. “I think someone should prosecute and go after them. You can’t be a victim 40 years later, in my opinion.”

Moore responded to the allegations by calling them “fake news” and saying that he would soldier on, despite calls from GOP senators for him to drop out of the race.

Moore is the favorite to win Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsCurtis wins Chaffetz's former Utah House seat Overnight Cybersecurity: What we learned from Carter Page's House Intel testimony | House to mark up foreign intel reform law | FBI can't access Texas shooter's phone | Sessions to testify at hearing amid Russia scrutiny FBI can’t unlock Texas shooter’s phone MORE’s Senate seat, going up against Democratic challenger Doug Jones.

“The idea that accusations like this would stop his campaign is ludicrous,” Henry said. “You cannot tell me there hasn’t been an opportunity through the years to make these accusations with as many times as he’s run and been in the news.”