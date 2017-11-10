Roy Moore's brother compares sexual conduct allegations to the persecution of Jesus: report

Roy Moore’s brother reportedly defended him against allegations of sexual conduct with a minor, comparing the situation to the persecution of Jesus Christ, according to CNN.

CNN correspondent Martin Savidge spoke with Jerry Moore by phone, and said that he suggested the women who have made accusations against his brother are being paid by the Democratic Party to come forward.

"When I asked what does he believe the motivation is with these women coming forward, making the accusations they have, again, Jerry Moore says it's money and the Democratic Party, implying that they are doing this because they're being paid in some way, and it is for the purpose of derailing or interrupting this campaign," Savidge said.

Savidge said that Jerry Moore said "his brother is being persecuted, in his own words, like Jesus Christ was," and that in their conversation he was “very defiant and very outspoken, relying on his faith and defending his brother to the hilt."

A Washington Post report published Thursday contained accounts from four women who said Roy Moore, the GOP candidate for an Alabama Senate seat, tried to pursue relationships or engage in sexual conduct with them when they were teenagers and Roy Moore was in his thirties. One woman said that Roy Moore touched her sexually and kissed her when she was 14 and he was 32.

Roy Moore denied the accusations and said they were part of the “all-out war on our conservative values.”

“The Obama-Clinton Machine’s liberal media lapdogs just launched the most vicious and nasty round of attacks against me I’ve EVER faced!” He tweeted.

Roy Moore said Thursday night that he would remain in the race for Attorney General Jeff Sessions's vacant seat, despite more than a dozen GOP lawmakers saying he should step down if the allegations are true.