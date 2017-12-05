Doug Jones says Roy Moore blocked him on Twitter: He couldn't 'handle' my criticism

Alabama Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones shared a screenshot Tuesday apparently showing that an account for his GOP opponent, Roy Moore, had blocked him on Twitter.

“Roy Moore won’t talk to the media, won’t talk to voters, won’t campaign, won’t debate, and couldn’t even handle me calling him embarrassing,” Jones wrote in a tweet with the screenshot.

“He thinks he gets a free pass to the senate even with his disturbing history."

A spokeswoman for Moore quickly fired back.

"We can’t believe that Doug Jones is still whining about being blocked on Twitter," the spokeswoman said. "Wait until we block him from the United States Senate."

Jones and Moore, who are competing for the Senate seat left vacant by Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsWhite House calls on Congress to secure borders after verdict in Steinle case Trump’s Russian winter grows colder with Flynn plea deal Justice Department considering federal charges in Steinle case MORE, have sharpened their barbs against each other ahead of the Dec. 12 special election.

Moore has been at the center of controversy since last month when multiple women came forward with accusations that he pursued them when they were in their teens and he was in his 30s.

One woman accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16, and another said that Moore touched her sexually when she was just 14 and he was 32.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jones took aim at the allegations during a campaign speech.

"I damn sure believe and have done my part to ensure that men who hurt little girls should go to jail, and not the United States Senate," Jones said.

President Trump endorsed Moore on Monday, repeating his calls that the GOP can’t afford to have a Democrat win the Senate seat, despite calls from many GOP senators for Moore to drop out.

On Monday night, the Republican National Committee also reversed their prior decision to cut ties with Moore in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations.

Moore has a slight lead over Jones heading into the final week of the race, according to an average of recent polls.