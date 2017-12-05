Flake donates $100 to Doug Jones campaign: 'Country over Party'

Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeSusan Collins is swing vote on tax bill Top GOP senators say they have the votes to pass tax bill Angus King on GOP tax push: 'To call this a circus would be an insult to circuses' MORE (R-Ariz.) has donated to Democratic nominee Doug Jones’s campaign for Senate in Alabama.

Flake on Tuesday tweeted a photo of a check he wrote for $100 to the Jones campaign, adding “Country over Party” in the memo line of the check and in the tweet.

Country over Party pic.twitter.com/JZMTaEYdxQ — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) December 5, 2017

Jones is facing off against GOP candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct and assault by several women who say at the time they in their teens and he was in his 30s.

He later thanked Flake for his donation on Twitter.

Flake has been highly critical of Moore and of GOP leaders who have backed him, including President Trump.

“A Roy Moore victory is no victory for the GOP and the nation,” Flake said Monday.

Trump gave Moore his full endorsement on Monday.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Trump reiterated his support of Moore while sitting right next to Flake at lunch with GOP senators.

Flake, who has announced he will not seek reelection in 2018, said that he would not support Moore before of the sexual misconduct allegations came to light, based on Moore’s past comments that Muslims should not be able to serve in Congress.

Flake has doubled down on his criticisms of Moore since the allegations and has said it is a “big mistake” for the president to throw his support behind Moore.

Voters in Alabama will go to the polls Dec. 12.