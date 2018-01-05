Judge rejects bid for new election in Virginia House race despite voting errors

A federal judge in Alexandria, Va., on Friday rejected a request for a new election in a Fredericksburg-area House of Delegates race after an election official said 147 voters in the state's 28th District received the wrong ballot.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III called the mistakes involving the ballots a "garden variety" issue that does not warrant intervention from the federal government, according to The Associated Press.

Ellis, an appointee of former President Ronald Reagan, added that the errors appear to show "no claim of a great claim of a conspiracy to dilute these votes or do anything nefarious."

Democrat Joshua Cole lost to Republican Bob Thomas by only 73 votes in a recount last month, however, Democrats hoped a new election would help them secure the seat.

Republicans hold a slim 51-49 seat majority in the Virginia House of Delegates and have been battling to secure another seat to balance control of the chamber.

In another district, Republican David Yancey won a draw on Thursday against Democrat Shelly Simonds after their race tied in November.

In the 28th District, while Ellis did not dismiss the case entirely on Friday, he said he would have to hear "much more than I've seen" in order to justify ordering a new election.