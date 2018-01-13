Ralph Northam sworn in as Virginia governor

Democrat Ralph Northam was sworn in as Virginia's governor in Richmond on Saturday, roughly two months after he won the state's gubernatorial race in what was viewed as a referendum on President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE.

“The guiding principle of this administration will be simple: we will work together to make our Commonwealth work better for all Virginians, no matter who they are or where they’re from," Northam said in his inaugural address.

Democrat Justin Fairfax was also sworn in as lieutenant governor on Saturday, while state Attorney General Mark Herring (D) was sworn in for a second term.

Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie by nearly 9 points in November in a result that left Democrats confident heading into this year's midterm elections.

Gillespie failed to distance himself from Trump, who suffered from low approval ratings in the state, during the campaign.

The former lieutenant governor replaces former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D).