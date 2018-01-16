Female Missouri GOP lawmakers call for governor to resign over affair scandal

Three Republican state lawmakers in Missouri, including two women, called on Tuesday for embattled Gov. Eric Greitens (R) to resign after he allegedly blackmailed a woman he was having an affair with.

State Democrats called on Greitens to resign shortly after news of the allegations broke, but on Tuesday, multiple Republicans joined in.

Rep. Kathie Conway (R) wrote in The Missouri Times that Greitens should consider resigning, adding that if he did not step down, it could prompt a lengthy investigation “that will be humiliating to everyone involved.”

“There would be no privacy that can be realistically offered when the governor of a state is under investigation. All the while, our state will continue to be embarrassed on the national stage,” Conway said.

State Rep. Marsha Haefner (R) also called for Greitens to resign, according to The Kansas City Star.

“I find no pleasure in saying this, but I believe Governor Greitens is no longer fit to hold Missouri’s highest office,” she said.

GOP Rep. Steve Cookson issued a call for Greitens to resign as well, The Kansas City Star reported.

Greitens last week admitted to an extramarital affair amid allegations he threatened to release a naked photo of a woman if she revealed their relationship.

Greitens, 43, has denied there was any blackmail involved. He was elected governor in 2016.

The St. Louis circuit attorney subsequently launched a criminal investigation into the issue.