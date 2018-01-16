Dems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat

Wisconsin Democrats on Tuesday flipped a state Senate seat in a GOP-leaning district, prompting excitement among local party officials

Patty Schachtner (D) defeated state Rep. Adam Jarchow (R) in a special election to replace a senator who left for a job in Gov. Scott Walker’s (R) administration, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Schachtner, the chief medical examiner in Wisconsin’s St. Croix County, won in the state’s 10th Senate district, which voted heavily for President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat slams Donald Trump Jr. for ‘serious case of amnesia’ after testimony Skier Lindsey Vonn: I don’t want to represent Trump at Olympics Poll: 4 in 10 Republicans think senior Trump advisers had improper dealings with Russia MORE and Republican nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyJeb Bush trades Derek Jeter for Tagg Romney in Miami Marlins bid: report Rubio: Romney endorsement report ‘false’ Report: Romney to endorse Rubio MORE in the past two presidential elections.

Despite Schachtner’s win, Democrats remain in the minority in the state senate, according to the Journal Sentinal.

Schachtner’s victory in the western Wisconsin district drew attention from U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu, who suggested Tuesday night’s result was a sign of things to come.

Result in #SD10 is another canary in the coal mine for #GOP. Dems keep winning seats because @realDonaldTrump keeps doubling down on his shrinking base. Also, coal is not coming back. https://t.co/G99P2lUjJq — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 17, 2018

Democrats have expressed optimism heading into November’s midterm elections in the wake of successful campaigns at the state and local level.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee touted Schachtner’s win as the 34th district to flip from Republican-held to Democrat-held since President Trump was inaugurated a year ago.

Democrats won governor races in New Jersey and Virginia, a special U.S. Senate election in Alabama and several other state races late last year.