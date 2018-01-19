FBI launches inquiry into Missouri governor

The FBI has launched an inquiry into Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) amid allegations he blackmailed a woman with whom he had an affair, CNN reported Friday.

Eli Karabell, who volunteered to help the governor's transition team in 2016, told CNN he engaged in an hourlong phone interview with two FBI agents in November.

It is not publicly known whether the interview was related to the FBI's open inquiry.

Greitens's lawyer James Bennett told the news network that the governor "has not been contacted at any time by the FBI, and we are not aware of any interest by the FBI in this personal matter that took place years ago." Bennett added that they are also not aware of any interest by the FBI in matters unrelated to the affair.

An FBI spokeswoman did not confirm or deny the investigation to CNN.

The St. Louis city prosecutor announced last week that it would launch a probe into Greitens amid the allegations.

The governor admitted to an extramarital affair amid allegations he threatened to release a naked photo of a woman if she revealed their affair.