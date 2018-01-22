Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules state congressional map unconstitutional

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the state’s congressional map is the result of gerrymandering, to the point that it violates the state constitution.

The court ordered that the state must draw a new congressional map ahead of the 2018 midterms, according to multiple reports. The decision is a major victory for Democrats, who argued the map had been gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

Republicans redrew the state’s map in 2011. The state’s general assembly must submit a new map to the governor for consideration by Feb. 9, according to the court order.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf then has until Feb. 15 to submit a plan to the court.

Here is the order from the PA Supreme Court. It says an opinion will follow in the future. pic.twitter.com/6lR7LDUtcp — Daniel Jacobson (@Dan_F_Jacobson) January 22, 2018

Pennsylvania currently has 13 Republicans and five Democrats serving in the House.

The upcoming special election in March to replace Rep. Tim Murphy Tim MurphyExpect a tight race in special election, but PA-18 remains solidly Republican Let's take step to improve the science of treating serious mental illness GOP groups mobilize in Pennsylvania ahead of special election MORE (R) will still take place under the previous congressional map, the court ruled.

Pennsylvania had been reliably Democratic in presidential races, with the Democratic nominee winning the state in each election dating back to 1992.

However, the state was a fierce battleground in the 2016 election, and narrowly went to President Trump Donald John TrumpDems flip Wisconsin state Senate seat Sessions: 'We should be like Canada' in how we take in immigrants GOP rep: 'Sheet metal and garbage' everywhere in Haiti MORE.