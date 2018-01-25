Missouri GOP Senate candidate criticized for comparing female Dems to Disney villains

A Missouri GOP Senate candidate is defending a controversial Facebook post in which he compared female Democrats to villains from Disney movies.

Courtland Skyes, who is running in this year's Republican primary to challenge Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillBudowsky: A hard lesson for Dems Senators get classified briefing on America's nuclear arsenal Senate moderates see influence grow after shutdown fight MORE (D-Mo.), posted a photo Sunday that compares McCaskill to Ursula from “The Little Mermaid” and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump appears to call out Samsung over missing FBI text messages House Judiciary Republican: Comey could be called to testify again Stakes intensify: Mueller seeks to question Trump MORE to Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty.” The photo also compares Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Regulation: Trump’s former chemical safety nominee leaving EPA | Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | NTSB 'gathering information' on Tesla crash Overnight Finance: Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | Mulvaney declares 'new mission' for consumer bureau | Trump says solar tariffs will boost jobs Senate confirms Jerome Powell as Fed chairman MORE (D-Mass.) to Maleficent in the form of a dragon.

The post is captioned, “Democrats dressing for the jobs they want.”

Hundreds of commenters hit back at Sykes’s post, calling it “bullying” and “inappropriate” and saying he should be “ashamed” of it.

“I would show the GOP but it’s hard to draw pond scum,” wrote one commenter.

“Spoken by a true misogynistic Neanderthal,” wrote another. “Strong women must really threaten you.”

As of publication, the post had garnered 514 shares and 726 comments on Facebook, significantly more than other posts on his page.

Sykes defended the post to Missouri’s Springfield News-Leader, saying it is comparable to Democrats’ criticism of GOP women like presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayProtests erupt in Switzerland ahead of Trump's Davos trip Overnight Finance: Senate confirms Powell as Fed chair | Mulvaney declares 'new mission' for consumer bureau | Trump says solar tariffs will boost jobs Rosie O'Donnell rips CNN's Cuomo over Conway interview: 'DO UR JOB DAMN IT' MORE, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpMelania will no longer join Trump on trip to Davos: report Pence: Allegations of Trump affair with adult-film star are 'baseless' Poll: Melania is the most popular Trump MORE.

"After seeing the way Democrats have attacked strong Conservative women like Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and our First Lady, our campaign rightfully pointed out that Democrats are acting [and dressing] like Disney villains," Sykes said in a statement. "If Democrats like Claire McCaskill don’t want to be compared to Disney villains then they should stop emulating them."

Sykes will face off against several other GOP candidates in the state’s August primary, including state attorney general Josh Hawley, who is considered the favorite for the nomination.