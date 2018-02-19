Florida governor calls on FBI to detail school shooting tip failure

Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) called on the FBI Monday to detail its failure to act on a tip about Nikolas Cruz, 19, just days after Cruz allegedly killed 17 people at a South Florida high school.

"Today I am calling on the FBI to immediately release all details surrounding the bureau's failure to act on a tip it received, including all details and protocols," said Scott, who last week called on the head of the FBI to step down over the lapse.

"Last week, our state, and nation was shocked to learn of the FBI's inexcusable action after receiving a tip informing them of Cruz's desire to carry out a school shooting. The FBI's failure to initiate an investigation raises many questions, and the victims' families deserve answers now," Scott added in his statement.

Scott called on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign last week after revelations the bureau failed to act on a tip about Cruz. A source called into the FBI's hotline, saying they believed Cruz had a desire to kill, but the tip was not passed along to the local FBI field office.

The FBI revealed on Friday that it did not follow its own "protocols" in handling the anonymous tip, which voiced concerns over the teenager's gun ownership and the possibility of a school shooting.

"Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life," the FBI said in a statement.

“Seventeen innocent people are dead and acknowledging a mistake isn’t going to cut it. An apology will never bring these 17 Floridians back to life or comfort the families who are in pain," Scott said. "The families will spend a lifetime wondering how this could happen, and an apology will never give them the answers they desperately need."

Wray said the bureau was working to get to the bottom of what went wrong in the handling of the tip.