Florida AG candidate: Don't let school shooting 'take away our right to bear arms too'

By Jacqueline Thomsen - 02/19/18 05:37 PM EST
A Republican candidate for Florida state attorney general says that last week's mass shooting at a Parkland high school shouldn’t be used to “take away our right to bear arms too."

Florida state Rep. Jay Fant (R) accused liberals of trying to dismantle gun rights in the wake of the shooting in a series of tweets on Monday.

He singled out Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum. Gillum has been a vocal advocate for new gun laws in the days after the shooting, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Fant had also tweeted last week in support of maintaining current gun laws after the shooting. 

Some Florida lawmakers are considering introducing legislation that would increase the age limit for those who want to purchase certain assault weapons, as well as extend waiting periods to buy the firearms, according to the Times.

Seventeen people were killed when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland on Wednesday.

Student survivors of the shooting have been demanding that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTillerson: Russia already looking to interfere in 2018 midterms Dems pick up deep-red legislative seat in Missouri Speier on Trump's desire for military parade: 'We have a Napoleon in the making' MORE and lawmakers take up new gun control legislation.

The White House said in a statement Monday that Trump would support efforts to improve background checks for gun sales.

