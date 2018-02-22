Heller opponent attacks him on ties to Ivanka Trump

Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerThe siren of Baton Rouge Big Republican missteps needed for Democrats to win in November What to watch for in the Senate immigration votes MORE's (R-Nev.) Republican primary opponent Danny Tarkanian launched an attack against the incumbent senator that focuses on his ties to first daughter Ivanka Trump Ivana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpKushner resisting giving up top access amid scrutiny over security clearances: report In new memo, Kelly changes White House security clearance process Kushner disclosed additional assets in amended financial disclosure form: report MORE.

Tarkanian, 56, unveiled the attack Wednesday during an interview with local KBET radio host Kevin Wall, focusing on the first daughter's politics in an effort to characterize Heller as liberal.

"Dean Heller's saying that he talks to Trump on the phone all the time," Tarkanian said. "Well, Ivanka Trump was a Democrat, and she's very, very moderate to liberal, compared to the Republican base."

Tarkanian later said in a statement to CNN that he "did not say nor mean to infer a relationship with Ivanka is a bad thing. It is a good thing. She is the daughter of the president."

But he added that Ivanka Trump "is a registered Democrat and more moderate than the GOP base, which means her political views are probably similar to Heller's views, because he is a moderate to liberal."

Heller faces an uphill battle in the upcoming midterm elections. He drew the ire of the president last year when he publicly opposed the Republican ObamaCare repeal effort.