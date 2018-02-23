Missouri governor off Republican Governors Association board after arrest

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) has been stripped of his leadership role with the Republican Governors Association (RGA) after his arrest on felony charges Thursday .

Greitens was indicted Thursday by a St. Louis grand jury on a felony invasion of privacy charge, stemming from an affair he had before his election and his alleged threat to release a nude photograph of a woman if she ever made the affair public.

Greitens was arrested and arraigned in a St. Louis courtroom, then released on his own recognizance.

In a statement Friday morning, RGA executive director Paul Bennecke said Greitens would no longer serve on the committee’s executive board. Pointedly, Bennecke stopped short of defending the freshman governor.

“Gov. Greitens informed us last night that he is going to remain in Missouri this weekend to fight back against what his team has called a baseless charge, and will not be attending the RGA’s winter meeting in Washington,” Bennecke said. “Given his desire to focus his full attention on moving forward in Missouri, he also no longer intends to serve on the Executive Committee of the RGA. We look forward to a quick resolution of this issue. Our thoughts and prayers are with Governor Greitens and his family.”

Several Republican legislators in Jefferson City have called on Greitens to resign. In a post on Facebook Friday , Greitens denied the charges and blamed a “reckless liberal prosecutor who uses her office to score political points.”

“As I have said before, I made a personal mistake before I was Governor. I did not commit a crime,” Greitens wrote. “With today’s disappointing and misguided political decision, my confidence in our prosecutorial system is shaken, but not broken. I know this will be righted soon.”

The affair and the charges have almost certainly diminished, if not yet ended, a once-promising political career. Greitens scored an upset victory in 2016, in his first run for political office, and many saw him as a future presidential candidate. He had already made a trip to Iowa, the early presidential testing ground.

But now Greitens is fighting for his political life in Jefferson City. In a statement Thursday , Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson (R) said the legislature would conduct its own investigation, which could eventually lead to impeachment proceedings.

“We will carefully examine the facts contained in the indictment and answer the question as to whether or not the governor can lead our state while a felony case moves forward,” Richardson said.

Two investigators from the St. Louis attorney’s office interviewed lawmakers, including Richardson, about Greitens last week.