Georgia lieutenant governor threatens Delta after it cuts ties with NRA

Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle (R) said Monday he would block any tax legislation that benefits Delta Airlines after the company ended its discount program for National Rifle Association (NRA) members.

“I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA. Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back,” Cagle tweeted.

Delta, which is headquartered in Atlanta, is reportedly seeking state approval to restore a sizable fuel tax break that expired several years ago.

The airline is one of several national corporations to end business partnerships with the NRA in recent days following a mass shooting at a Florida high school.

Cagle, who is running for governor this year, issued a statement accusing those companies of “viewpoint discrimination against conservatives and law-abiding gun owners.”

Car rental companies National Car Rental, Enterprise and Alamo and car pricing group TrueCar are among the other companies that ended their deals for NRA members.

First National Bank of Omaha also announced last week it would end its business relationship with the gun group, which included issuing NRA-branded credit cards to members.

The backlash against the NRA comes amid renewed debate over gun laws after Nikolas Cruz, 19, allegedly opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, killing 17 people and injuring several others.

Since the shooting, many survivors have criticized GOP lawmakers who receive campaign contributions from the NRA and oppose new gun control measures.