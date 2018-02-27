Dems flip GOP-held Connecticut seat

Democrats picked up another special election victory Tuesday, winning control of a state legislative seat in Connecticut that was previously held by a Republican.

Former Stratford Town Councilman Philip Young (D) defeated another former city official, Bill Cabral, in Connecticut's House District 120.

The district, south and west of New Haven, gave Hillary Clinton 49 percent of the vote in 2016, compared with 47 percent for President Trump.

Young will replace Laura Hoydick (R), who vacated the seat in January to become Stratford’s mayor.

It is the latest in a string of special elections Democrats have won in GOP-held territory. Just this year, Democrats have picked off Republican-held seats in Missouri, Florida, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Young will add to the Democratic majority in the Connecticut state House, and Republicans point to Clinton’s margins in the Stratford district as evidence that Democrats should have been favored to win the seat anyway.

But some GOP officials worry — and Democrats hope — that the run of special election wins for Democratic candidates indicates a growing blue wave ahead of November’s midterm elections.