Georgia denies Delta tax break after airline cuts ties with NRA

Lawmakers in Georgia removed a $38 million tax exemption for jet fuel from tax-cut legislation on Thursday in a move that will punish Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

Republicans vowed to remove the exemption after the airline cut ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Georgia's Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle (R), who is also running for governor, had threatened to kill any tax legislation that benefits Delta after the company's decision to end a discount program for NRA members.

Delta was one of several corporations under pressure to end its relationship with the organization amid a push for increased gun restrictions following a Florida school shooting.

“I will kill any tax legislation that benefits @Delta unless the company changes its position and fully reinstates its relationship with @NRA," Angle tweeted earlier this week.

"Corporations cannot attack conservatives and expect us not to fight back."

The legislation had already passed the Georgia House prior to the decision by the Senate Rules Committee to amend it to strip the tax break for jet fuel, ABC News reported. The Republican-majority Georgia legislature then passed the amended legislation through both chambers by large margins, according to The Associated Press.

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal (R) has indicated he will sign the bill.