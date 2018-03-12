Iowa Senate majority leader steps down after video shows him kissing lobbyist

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Bill Dix (R) resigned Monday after a video surfaced of him kissing a female statehouse lobbyist.

Dix, who is married with three children according to his official biography, is shown in the video sitting at the bar at Waveland Tap in Des Moines with a woman and kisses her at the end.

Iowa Starting Line , a state political news outlet, originally posted the video and described the unidentified woman as "a lobbyist for various municipality groups.” It also posted photographs of Dix and the woman talking in close conversation.

The outlet reported that the incident took place on March 1.

Iowa Senate President Jack Whitver (R) told the Des Moines Register that he was unaware that Nix was involved in the relationship.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is set to meet with Nix on Monday.

"Iowans hold their elected officials to a high standard. They expect us to lead, and I expect to lead," Reynolds said, according to the Register.

Dix had served as the Republican Caucus leader since 2013 and worked in the Iowa House of Representatives for 10 years.