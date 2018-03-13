Roy Moore accuser running for Florida House seat with no party affiliation

A woman who said she dated former Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreAmerican women will decide who wins and loses in 2018 elections Trump endorses Romney in Utah Senate race Juan Williams: Evangelicals sell their souls for Trump MORE when she was a teenager is running for a seat in the Florida House with no party affiliation.

Deborah Gibson said she was not able to run as a Democrat because of state election laws that say a primary candidate must have been a member of the party for at least a year, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Gibson was previously registered as a Republican but had switched to Democrat last month. She is now running as "unaffiliated" in the race.

"The past five months have crystallized what's been coming to me for a decade more gradually-- the Republican Party is no longer the right fit for me," Gibson said in a statement posted to fundraising site Crowdpac.

"I have officially changed parties too recently to run at this time with a party affiliation in accordance with Florida's Statute 106, so although I am allowed to remain a Democrat, I am required to run with "no party affiliation/NPA" at this time."

Gibson, who said she and Moore dated when she was 17 and he was 34, is running for the District 89 seat in the Florida House, which is currently held by Rep. Bill Hager (R). The district is located in Palm Beach County.