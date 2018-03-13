Federal prosecutors charge three in Minnesota mosque bombing

Three Illinois men were arrested and charged with the 2017 bombing of a mosque near Minneapolis, as well as an attempt to bomb an abortion clinic in Illinois, federal prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

The three men are suspected of using an improvised explosive device to attack Bloomington’s Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in August last year. The attack caused no injuries but caused damage to the mosque.

The three men -- Michael Mcwhorter, Joe Morris and Michael B. Hari -- are currently in custody in Urbana, Ill., Minnesota’s U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

They were arrested by FBI agents and also charged with possession of assault rifles and an attempted bombing of an abortion clinic in Champaign, Ill., Reuters reported.

The targeted mosque mainly services Somalians. Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the country.

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton (D) called the attack "an act of terrorism" shortly after it was carried out.

"What a terrible, dastardly, cowardly act was committed," Dayton said.

After the bombing, President Trump was criticized for not speaking out against the attack.

"The President's failure to condemn the terrorist attack on the Bloomington Islamic Center is an outrage," Ellison, the deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), said, according to Bloomberg News.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the bombing.