Miss. governor names state's first female senator to replace retiring Cochran

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R) has named Cindy Hyde-Smith, the state's commissioner of agriculture and commerce, to the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Thad Cochran William (Thad) Thad CochranMississippi gov to fill Cochran seat with agriculture commissioner: report GOP leaders see finish line on omnibus deal McDaniel to run for open Senate seat in Miss. rather than challenge Wicker MORE (R).

Hyde-Smith, a former Democrat who joined the GOP in 2010, becomes the first female senator in the state's history. She will serve until November, when a special election will determine who will serve the remainder of Cochran's term, ending in 2020.

"I pledge to serve all of our citizens with honor and respect. I want to thank Senator Thad Cochran for his leadership, dedication and service to our state. I’m also looking forward to working with President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch-backed group launches six-figure ad buy against Heitkamp Anti-abortion Dem wins primary fight Lipinski holds slim lead in tough Illinois primary fight MORE and everyone else who believes in the policies and principles that are making America great again,” Hyde-Smith said at a Wednesday press conference.

Cochran, a senator since 1978, announced earlier this month that he would vacate his seat on April 1 due to health issues.

“I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate,” he said in a statement at the time.

On Wednesday, he applauded Hyde-Smith's appointment.

“I congratulate Governor Bryant on his historic selection of Cindy Hyde-Smith to represent Mississippi in the United States Senate. She is a very well-qualified person whose experiences and excellent character will benefit our state in Washington,” he said.

Hyde-Smith has close ties to the Trump administration and was reportedly considered for the role of Agriculture secretary after serving as a co-chair on President Trump's Agriculture Advisory Committee during his presidential campaign.

Despite these ties, White House officials have reportedly told Bryant that Trump will not endorse Hyde-Smith if she chooses to run in November's special election, voicing concerns that her previous status as a Democrat could hinder her chances.

Two candidates have already launched campaigns, one Democrat and one Republican. State Sen. Chris McDaniel (R), a fiery anti-establishment conservative, has abandoned plans to challenge Sen. Roger Wicker Roger Frederick WickerMississippi gov to fill Cochran seat with agriculture commissioner: report Senate Commerce presses Facebook, Cambridge Analytica for answers on data McDaniel to run for open Senate seat in Miss. rather than challenge Wicker MORE (R) in favor of seeking Cochran's former seat. Also running is former Rep. Mike Espy (D), who was an Agriculture secretary during the Clinton administration.

A poll from the National Republican Senatorial Committee showed the race for the seat in November as tight, with Hyde-Smith and McDaniel both trailing a generic Democratic candidate, Politico reported.

Updated at 3:04 p.m.