Colorado GOP group apologizes for post saying Republicans 'hate poor people'

A Colorado GOP group has apologized for a social media posting that said Republicans "hate poor people."

The Alamosa County Republicans issued an apology on Facebook on Sunday, saying that the author of the original post has resigned.

"Out of self-respect– be Republican," the original post read. "Democrats love poor people because they think that poor people will vote Democrat. Republicans hate poor people because they think the dignity of man is above being poor."

In the apology, the group called the post "inappropriate and offensive."

"The author acted independently and without the concurrence of any other member of the Alamosa County Republicans," the post read. "The regrettable post was made with the intention of condemning poverty, not persons affected by poverty, and was not meant to insult anyone."

"The author sincerely regrets the post and has offered his resignation from his position with the Alamosa County Republicans, which has been accepted," the post continued. "Actions have consequences."

The Facebook post has since been deleted, according to Denver NBC-affiliate 9 News, but a tweet with the same message was still posted as of Sunday evening.