Kasich, Hickenlooper jab each other over trips to NH and Iowa

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) and Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) on Monday traded friendly jabs on Twitter over planned visits to New Hampshire and Iowa, respectively, after the two have floated as possible 2020 White House contenders.

“I see my friend @HickForCO is headed to Iowa. They say no one goes there by accident…” Kasich tweeted.

Hickenlooper responded by saying he was invited by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) to speak about science and technology jobs at a workforce training initiative.

“What are you up to in New Hampshire???” Hickenlooper asked.

Hey friend. That’s rich! We were invited by the IA Republican Gov to talk apprenticeship renaissance & STEM @futurereadyiowa . What are you up to in New Hampshire??? pic.twitter.com/ndzCeAg0k6 — John Hickenlooper (@hickforco) April 2, 2018

Kasich is scheduled to speak Tuesday night as part of New England College’s President’s Speaker Series.

Participating in the @NewEngCollege President's Speaker Series. Hope you can tune in Tuesday at 5:30ET on @cspan! https://t.co/OZje0jTYIk https://t.co/yjLx1uQ24d — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 2, 2018

Iowa and New Hampshire hold the nation's first caucuses and primaries, respectively, each presidential election cycle.

The governors have worked together on a number of issues in recent months. Last summer, the two spearheaded a bipartisan initiative to help Congress find a way to stabilize health insurance markets as federal lawmakers debated ending ObamaCare.

The two have appeared together since then, and some have even speculated that the two might consider launching a bipartisan 2020 White House campaign to challenge President Trump.

Hickenlooper praised Kasich, and did not rule out the possibility during an event last year.

Kasich, who was a presidential candidate in 2016, has said “all options” are on the table for his future, and suggested the country might be headed toward a multiparty system.