Oklahoma governor compares striking teachers to ‘a teenager wanting a better car’

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin (R) said on Tuesday that the teachers asking for more school funding are like “a teenager wanting a better car.”

"Teachers want more," Fallin said. "But it's kind of like a teenager wanting a better car."

Fallin made the remarks after she signed a bill giving support staff a $1,250 raise.

Last week, the governor signed a measure that raised teachers’ salaries by $6,100. She also added $50 million to school funding even though teachers were asking for $200 million more.

Oklahoma teachers — who have been on strike since Monday — are also asking for a $10,000 raise over three years and a $5,000 raise for support staff.

The Oklahoma protests come after a strike in West Virginia that led to a 5 percent pay raise for teachers.

Teachers are also on strike in Kentucky and Arizona could see a statewide walkout soon.