Resolution condemning neo-Nazis dies in Tennessee legislature for second time

A resolution condemning neo-Nazis and white nationalists has died in the Tennessee state legislature for the second time this year.

House Republican Caucus Chairman Rep. Ryan Williams sponsored a resolution decrying the hate groups last week, but requested that it be withdrawn from consideration by a House committee on Monday, the Tennessean reported.

Williams said in a statement that the "bill's caption was too narrow and couldn't be amended to incorporate additional feedback gathered from our members over the past couple of days.”

It is unclear what feedback he had received.

“I still believe it is important for our General Assembly to condemn groups that support racism and hatred," he said in the statement, according to the Tennessean. "I look forward to working with members on both sides of the aisle on a future resolution which can meet the expectations of all of our House members, as well as the citizens of Tennessee."

The resolution was nearly identical to a measure by Democratic Rep. John Ray Clemmons that was introduced in the days after the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Williams's measure removed language urging officials to identify and pursue white nationalist groups as "domestic terrorist organizations," the publication reported.

However, the original measure was killed in a House subcommittee last month after it failed to get a second motion to proceed with debate and make it to the full legislature.

Clemmons said at the time that he was in "utter disbelief" that the resolution died, saying he "didn't think there was anything controversial about this resolution."