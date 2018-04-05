Oregon governor: I'll say no if Trump asks me to deploy National Guard troops to Mexico border

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) said she would reject a request from President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo, Joint Chiefs chairman challenged Trump plans to withdraw from Syria: report Mexican senators call on Pena Nieto to halt cooperation with US after Trump attacks Trump signs off on memo to send National Guard to southern border MORE to dispatch National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

"If @realDonaldTrump asks me to deploy Oregon Guard troops to the Mexico border, I’ll say no," Brown tweeted.

"As Commander of Oregon’s Guard, I’m deeply troubled by Trump’s plan to militarize our border."

She added: "There’s been no outreach by the President or federal officials, and I have no intention of allowing Oregon’s guard troops to be used to distract from his troubles in Washington."

If @realDonaldTrump asks me to deploy Oregon Guard troops to the Mexico border, I’ll say no. As Commander of Oregon’s Guard, I’m deeply troubled by Trump’s plan to militarize our border. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) April 4, 2018

There’s been no outreach by the President or federal officials, and I have no intention of allowing Oregon’s guard troops to be used to distract from his troubles in Washington. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) April 4, 2018

Trump on Wednesday signed a proclamation ordering National Guard troops to be sent to the U.S.-Mexico border to address a "surge of illegal activity."

In a memo to Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Trump ordered the National Guard be used to secure the border “to stop the flow of deadly drugs and other contraband, gang members and other criminals, and illegal aliens into this country.”

Trump first suggested Tuesday he'd like to deploy troops to the southern border to secure the area until his proposed wall can be built.

Trump in recent days has been tweeting his frustrations about current immigration laws. He has warned of "caravans" of migrants approaching the border and called on Congress to enact tougher regulations.