Michigan declares Flint water safe, ends bottled water

The state of Michigan declared Friday that the water in the city of Flint is now safe to drink, and that it will no longer deliver free bottled water to residents, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The water that once carried dangerous amounts of lead has now been safe to drink, if filtered, for around two years, according to tests cited by Gov. Rick Snyder's (R) office.

Distribution centers with supplies of state-funded bottled water will close when their current supplies run out, Snyder said.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver protested that the city still does not "trust" the government's ability to ensure the water is safe.

The state has reportedly spent nearly $650,000 a month on bottled water for the city, a representative from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality told the outlet.

Michigan will now source its water for the city from Lake Huron. The city had switched its supply from Lake Huron to the Flint River in April 2014. The pollution in the river caused lead poisoning from the city's water pipe delivery system.

Michigan agreed to allocate $87 million to inspect and replace pipes in the city as part of a deal reached in federal court last year.