California Gov. Jerry Brown endorses Feinstein

California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) on Tuesday officially endorsed Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) in her reelection bid as she faces a primary challenge from the left.

“More than ever, we need Dianne Feinstein’s steady leadership in the U.S. Senate; she’s exactly the right person to ensure that [President] Trump is held accountable,” Brown said in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

“Dianne will continue to stand up for immigrants and fight to protect our healthcare and the environent,” he added.

Feinstein and Brown, who are both from San Francisco, have developed a close relationship ever since Brown’s father appointed her to California’s Women’s Board of Terms and Parole, the L.A. Times reported. In 2005, Feinstein officiated Brown's wedding.



Feinstein, who has served in the Senate since 1992, is seeking her fifth full term, but progressive opponents are arguing that she is too moderate and willing to work with Trump.

Earlier this year, the California Democratic Party declined to endorse Feinstein’s reelection bid. More delegates at the state party’s annual convention favored her opponent, state Sen. Kevin de León. Neither candidate got the 60 percent support needed to win the party’s endorsement.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a leading progressive voice, told The Hill in March that he would not be endorsing in California's primary.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, however, did endorse Feinstein last month.

“She’s tenacious. She’s accomplished. And she’s exactly who we need in the Senate to stand up to this Administration and its Republican allies in Congress. Dianne is a dear friend, and I’m proud to endorse her re-election,” Biden said in a statement last month.