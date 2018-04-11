 

Arizona teachers hold 'walk-ins' to demand higher salaries

By Jacqueline Thomsen - 04/11/18 04:50 PM EDT

Teachers across Arizona held “walk-ins” Wednesday to demand higher salaries and more funding for schools, making the state the latest in a number of recent statewide, teacher-led demonstrations. 

The demonstrations were held at about 1,000 schools across the state as part of the #RedforEd campaign, according to The Associated Press. Teachers wore red and walked arm-in-arm to call for a 20 percent raise and more than $1 billion in additional education funding.

The walk-ins were organized by the grass-roots group Arizona Educators United. The organization also told teachers to prepare for a possible walk-out, echoing similar strikes in Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Arizona teachers are among the lowest paid in the U.S., according to The Washington Post.

 

 

 

 

The demonstrations took place as a teachers strike in Oklahoma enters a second week. Educators there are continuing their demands that the state pass more funding for schools.

West Virginia teachers shut down schools for nearly two weeks earlier this year over demands for higher pay.

Tags Arizona; teachers