Missouri Republican attorney general calls on Greitens to step down

Missouri attorney general Josh Hawley (R) has called on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R) to resign after a legislative report of an extramarital affair was released on Wednesday.

“The conduct the Report details is certainly impeachable, in my judgment, and the House is well within its rights to proceed on that front. But the people of Missouri should not be put through that ordeal. Governor Greitens should resign immediately,” Hawley, a U.S. Senate candidate, said.

Hawley said the report shows “shocking, substantial, and corroborated evidence of wrongdoing by Governor Greitens.”

Hawley’s comment joins a number of calls from both sides of the aisle for the governor to step down.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report released on Wednesday details the finding of a House committee investigation into Greitens’ affair, which the governor said he had before he was governor.

The woman alleges that Greitens forced her into multiple sexual encounters.

Greitens has called the accusations against him a “political witch hunt” and refused to step down.

He has said the affair was a “personal mistake” and argues that he will be vindicated in court next month.

The report did not make recommendations about Greitens’ future and it is up to the House committee to file articles of impeachment.

If the committee does move forward with impeachment, the House would vote on impeachment and then the Senate would select seven judges to carry out a trial.