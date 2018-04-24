Texas governor sets June 30 special election to replace Farenthold

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has scheduled a special election for June 30 to replace former Rep. Blake Farenthold Randolph (Blake) Blake FarentholdSupreme Court to consider Texas redistricting Farenthold resigned ahead of ethics ruling against him House Ethics calls on Farenthold to pay back K taxpayer-funded harassment settlement MORE (R) who resigned earlier this month after revelations of sexual harassment claims against him.

The deadline for candidates to file is Friday and early voting will be carried out from June 13-26, Abbott’s office announced on Tuesday.

Following Farenthold's resignation, Abbot said he wanted the seat filled quickly because it represents a district that is still recovering from getting hit by Hurricane Harvey last summer.

"All counties contained within this district continue to be under the state disaster declaration related to the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, making it imperative that we fill this vacancy as soon as possible," Abbott said in a statement.

"Hurricane relief efforts depend heavily on action at the federal level, which can only occur if Texans residing in disaster zones have full and effective representation in Congress,” Abbot added.

Farenthold resigned from the House after it was revealed last year that he had used $84,000 worth of taxpayer funds to settle a sexual harassment claim three years ago.

Republican and Democratic runoff elections for Farenthold’s seat are currently taking place as part of the upcoming midterm election.

The district is expected to remain in Republican hands through the special election and the 2018 midterms. President Trump Donald John TrumpRand's reversal advances Pompeo New allegations could threaten Trump VA pick: reports President Trump puts on the pageantry for Macron’s visit MORE won the district by 24 points in 2016.