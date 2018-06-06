Michigan gubernatorial candidate releases single-payer health-care plan

A former physician and Detroit health director who is running for governor of Michigan, released his plan for a statewide universal health-care system on Wednesday.

“Michicare is our plan to take back healthcare from the insurance companies and put it back in the hands of the people and the providers who serve them,” Abdul El-Sayed (D) said in a press release.

“Those who say it can’t be done usually benefit from the system that has locked so many out — politicians who’ve sold their conscience for a few campaign dollars, or the insurance lobbyists who tell them what to do,” he added.

El-Sayed — who is running against two other candidates in the Aug. 7 Democratic primary — would finance the billions of dollars needed to move Michigan residents with private health care or Medicaid into a single-payer system by increasing business and payroll taxes.

El-Sayed argues that his plan would decrease overall health-care costs through lower administrative costs and “fair prices.” His plan would also get rid of out-of-pocket costs, premiums and deductibles paid to private insurers.

The announcement comes as single-payer health care gains support from mainstream Democrats.

El-Sayed said that he is laying out a plan and pointing out which taxes he would raise to finance it, unlike other candidates, Bloomberg reported. He noted that while his plan would disrupt the health-care system, it would save Michigan residents and businesses money.

The two other Michigan Democrats running for governor have said they back expanding health coverage, but reportedly have not released specifics.

El-Sayed’s plan would face a tough road to being implemented, as the state legislature is currently controlled by Republicans who are expected to oppose it.