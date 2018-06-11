Illinois Republicans are pleading with President Trump Donald John TrumpSanford at risk in primary shadowed by Trump McConnell cements his standing in GOP history Ready for somebody? Dems lack heir apparent this time MORE not to grant clemency to former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

The state’s GOP delegation in Washington signed a letter to Trump saying that clemency for the imprisoned Democrat would harm their efforts to combat corruption in the state.

“To now excuse him would be demoralizing to those committed agents and officials who work hard every day in Illinois to fight public corruption and defend the rule of law,” the group wrote, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Blagojevich is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence on a variety of corruption charges, including trying to sell Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaDennis Rodman weeps with joy over Trump-Kim summit Illinois GOP delegation asks Trump not to commute Blagojevich's sentence Hillicon Valley: Net neutrality ends | What repeal means and what's next | Treasury sanctions Russian firms for aiding cyberattacks | How trolling became diplomacy's new trend | Feds crack down on email scams | Defense bill cyber update MORE’s Senate seat after he was elected president, a sentence that Trump has called “unfair.”

Trump said earlier this month that he was considering granting clemency to Blagojevich, as well as pardoning Martha Stewart. Trump has made several pardons in recent weeks.

Blagojevich also appeared on Trump’s reality show, “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010.

The Illinois GOP delegation said that Blagojevich’s crimes were the “pinnacle” of a period of corruption among Illinois public officials.

“As you well know, the integrity of our democracy and the core of American values depend on our elected officials being honest in upholding the trust given to them by the American people,” they wrote to Trump. “Granting clemency to Rod Blagojevich would go against this trust.”