Rhode Island bill would keep Trump off 2020 ballot unless he releases his tax returns

Rhode Island’s state Senate passed a bill this week that would keep candidates off the presidential ballot in their state if they don’t release five years' worth of tax returns, according to the Providence Journal.

Sen. Gayle Goldin (D), who sponsored the bill, noted that every presidential candidate since Richard Nixon released their tax returns voluntarily until President Trump Donald John TrumpFamily immigration detention centers could be at capacity within days: report Trump likely to meet with Putin in July: report DOJ requests military lawyers to help prosecute immigration crimes: report MORE ran for office.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he cannot release his tax returns because he is under audit, but the IRS said an audit does not prevent a candidate from releasing their personal tax information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldin argued that “tax returns provide essential information about candidates’ conflicts of interest.”

Tax returns, she continued, are vital information a voter needs to know about a candidate at the ballot box.

The bill passed the Democratic-led majority Senate on a 34-3 vote. It now moves to the Rhode Island state House.