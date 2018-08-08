Record numbers of women nominated for governor, Congress

A record number of women have won major party nominations for governorships and seats in the House of Representatives this year — a full month before primary season is officially over.

Democrats on Tuesday chose former Michigan House Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Kansas state Sen. Laura Kelly (D) as their nominees for governorships.

That brings the number of women who have won major party gubernatorial nominations to 11 — one more than the previous record, set five times over the last quarter century.

Democrats have nominated women as their gubernatorial candidates in Idaho, Texas, Georgia, New Mexico and Maine. Republicans nominated Rep. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemDem poll finds slim GOP lead in SD governor race Trump, GOP launch full-court press on compromise immigration measure Trump says he will sign executive order to end family separations MORE (R) in South Dakota. Incumbent Govs. Kate Brown (D) of Oregon, Kay Ivey (R) of Alabama and Kim Reynolds (R) of Iowa have all won renomination.

The number of female gubernatorial candidates is almost certain to swell in the month before primaries end. Women are close to the lead or leading races in Hawaii, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida and New Hampshire. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) is all but certain to win renomination.

"We're not just breaking records here this year, we're blowing through them," said Debbie Walsh, director of the Center for American Women and Politics at the Eagleton Institute at Rutgers. "What we're seeing this year is the whole reason why we want more women to run for office."

Data from the Center for American Women and Politics show more women have won nominations for seats in Congress, as well.

When the polls closed in Michigan, Missouri and Washington state on Tuesday, a handful of women formally advanced to the November midterm elections, bringing the total number of female nominees above the previous record. Two years ago, 167 women secured major party nominations for seats in Congress.

Many candidates who won nominations on Tuesday are almost certain to return to Congress, including incumbents in safe districts like Reps. Debbie Dingell Deborah (Debbie) Ann DingellDem: Optics of Trump Tower meeting ‘absolutely horrifying’ Overnight Health Care: Trump health official warned against family separations | Study ignites debate over cost of 'Medicare for All' | Individual market enrollment drops as premiums rise Liberal Dems lay groundwork to push 'Medicare for all' MORE (D-Mich.), Brenda Lawrence Brenda Lulenar LawrencePhoto catches Dem playing Candy Crush during State of the Union The nearly 60 Dems who voted for impeachment CBC Dem: Resignation is Conyers's decision MORE (D-Mich.), Ann Wagner Ann Louise WagnerRubio rolls out paid parental leave bill 10 dark horse candidates for Speaker of the House Five GOP lawmakers mulling bid to lead conservative caucus MORE (R-Mo.) and Vicky Hartzler Vicky Jo HartzlerFive GOP lawmakers mulling bid to lead conservative caucus Lawmakers target Chinese security companies over spy fears Overnight Defense: VA pick breezes through confirmation hearing | House votes to move on defense bill negotiations | Senate bill would set 'stringent' oversight on North Korea talks MORE (R-Mo.).

Four women who hold House seats from Washington state — Reps. Suzan DelBene Suzan Kay DelBeneHillicon Valley: Deal reached on ZTE, but lawmakers look to block it | New encryption bill | Dems push Ryan for net neutrality vote | Google vows it won't use AI for weapons Lawmakers renew push to preempt state encryption laws Trade experts, lawmakers say NAFTA deal within reach MORE (D), Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalLiberal Dems lay groundwork to push 'Medicare for all' Dems seek probe into EPA head’s meetings with former clients Dem lawmaker: ICE agents lied to migrant child, said mother 'abandoned' her MORE (D), Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerMidwife: Lack of diversity in profession hurts pregnant women of color Alone among developed nations, the US maternal mortality rate is rising. Here’s how we can fix that Forcing faith-based agencies out of the system is a disservice to women MORE (R) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers Cathy McMorris RodgersMan accused of threatening Scalise had ammo, bomb info Women poised to take charge in Dem majority 10 dark horse candidates for Speaker of the House MORE (R) — advanced to November's midterm elections.

McMorris Rodgers faces a potentially strong challenge from Lisa Brown, a former state Senate Democratic leader. With thousands of ballots left to count, McMorris Rodgers had taken only about 500 votes more than Brown in the top-two primary, hinting at a close race ahead.

Herrera Beutler will also face a Democratic woman in November. The Republican narrowly led college professor Carolyn Long (D), 41 to 37 percent, with five other candidates splitting the remaining vote.

Democratic women won primaries on Tuesday and will face Reps. Tim Walberg Timothy (Tim) Lee WalbergFive takeaways from Ohio's too-close-to-call special election GOP worries trade wars will last as Trump engages in temporary tiffs Overnight Defense: Top general defends Afghan war progress | VA shuffles leadership | Pacific Command gets new leader, name | Pentagon sued over HIV policy MORE (R-Mich.), Mike Bishop (R-Mich.), Justin Amash Justin AmashWatchdog files Hatch Act violation complaints against 10 Trump administration officials GOP lawmaker fires back at Trump: 'Tariffs are taxes' House leaders clash over resolution backing ICE MORE (R-Mich.), Paul Mitchell Paul MitchellAnalysis: More independents than Republicans in California now MORE (R-Mich.), Blaine Luetkemeyer Wayne (Blaine) Blaine LuetkemeyerOvernight Finance: Deal on Dodd-Frank rollback | Trump pulls US out of Iran nuke deal | House votes to repeal auto-loan guidance, setting new precedent Ryan: GOP has deal on bill easing Dodd-Frank Overnight Finance: Unemployment rate lowest since 2000 | Trump asks China to slash trade deficit 0B by 2020 | NJ gov signs bill to skirt GOP tax law provision MORE (R-Mo.), Jason Smith Jason Thomas SmithHouse GOP starts summer break on a note of friction Overnight Energy: Fewer than half of school districts test for lead | Dems slam proposed changes to Endangered Species Act | FEMA avoids climate change when discussing plan for future storms Millennial GOP lawmakers pleased with McMorris Rodgers meeting on party messaging MORE (R-Mo.) and Dan Newhouse Daniel (Dan) Milton NewhouseHouse GOP refuses to boost funding for election security GOP will vote on immigration next week, sinking discharge petition GOP staves off immigration revolt — for now MORE (R-Wash.) in the fall. Democrats also nominated a woman, Haley Stevens, to run for a seat being vacated by Rep. Dave Trott David Alan TrottKey primaries in August will help shape midterms GOP doubles female recruits for congressional races GOP split on immigration is a crisis for Ryan’s team MORE (R-Mich.).

And Democrats nominated women to replace former Rep. John Conyers John James ConyersFive takeaways from Ohio's too-close-to-call special election Women poised to take charge in Dem majority Dem senator who replaced Franken on his future in Minnesota: 'It's complicated' MORE Jr. (D-Mich.), who resigned in disgrace over sexual harassment accusations. Detroit voters picked City Council President Brenda Jones as the Democratic nominee to fill the remainder of Conyers's term and former state Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D) to take over when the next Congress convenes.

Republicans picked insurance consultant Candius Stearns (R) as their nominee to replace retiring Rep. Sandy Levin (D-Mich.). Stearns will face Andy Levin, Sandy's son, in the heavily Democratic district in November.

Women are running for office, and winning, more frequently now than ever before, Walsh said. The first year in which women captured more than 100 party nominations for U.S. House seats was 1992; every year since, women have won more than 100 nominations.

"If women aren't in these races, we're not going to see more women getting elected. It's a process," Walsh said.

The number of women nominated by major parties for House seats will expand in the month until primary season is over. Hawaii, Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont, Wisconsin, Alaska, Wyoming, Arizona, Florida, Massachusetts, Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Louisiana all have primary elections ahead.