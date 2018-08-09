Tlaib not sold on ‘blue wave’ in midterms

Michigan Democratic congressional candidate Rashida Tlaib on Thursday said she is not fully sold on the predictions of a "blue wave" during the upcoming midterm elections.

"I always tell people waves come and go," Tlaib, a progressive Democrat who is set to become the first Muslim-American woman in Congress, said on CNN's "New Day."

Rashida Tlaib is poised to become the first Muslim woman in Congress, but the Democrat isn't sold on the idea of a "blue wave" hitting the midterms:



"Waves come and go. We need to own the ocean." pic.twitter.com/gdmN2muH0f — New Day (@NewDay) August 9, 2018

"We need to own the ocean," she continued. "What I mean by that is we need to be inspiring a whole new generation of people that just have not been engaged in our political system, in our government, and I think that’s what’s been has been really disconnected with Congress right now and the American people."

Tlaib said she does not know if the "blue wave" will pan out, referring to predictions that Democrats would win big in 2018 due to an electorate re-energized in part by opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpOhio county finds hundreds of uncounted votes in already too-close-to-call special election Nunes suggested at private fundraiser that GOP majority is needed to protect Trump Ex-Bush spokesman: Trump shouldn't talk in his 'loopy ways' to Mueller MORE.

"I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen but I know in [Michigan's] 13th Congressional District, the families I talk to, it was always around issues, not different identifiers, not about specific things that are happening right now in D.C.," she said.

"[It was] more about what’s going on in their homes now, the challenges they’re facing now, feeling like they don’t have a seat at the table or feeling like they’re not being heard," Tlaib continued.

Tlaib said New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rising progressive star of the Democratic party, agrees with her assessment.

"We do feel it even with the questions from so many people around us, there seems to be a disconnect between the American people and what’s happening in Congress," Tlaib said.