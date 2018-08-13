Walker breaks with Trump: 'Of course I don’t want a boycott of Harley-Davidson'

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) on Monday pushed back against a possible boycott of Harley-Davidson, one day after President Trump Donald John TrumpAl Gore: Trump has had 'less of an impact on environment so far than I feared' Trump claims tapes of him saying the 'n-word' don't exist Trump wanted to require staffers to get permission before writing books: report MORE embraced the demonstration from some motorcycle owners if the company moves production overseas.

"I want Harley-Davidson to prosper here in the State of WI -- so of course I don’t want a boycott of Harley-Davidson," Walker tweeted.

As I said yesterday, I want Harley-Davidson to prosper here in the State of WI -- so of course I don’t want a boycott of Harley-Davidson. And one of the best ways for that to happen is to do what the President has called for and that is get to no tariffs as soon as possible. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) August 13, 2018

Walker, who faces a GOP primary vote Tuesday in his reelection bid, was forced to respond to pledges from some Harley owners that they will abandon the Wisconsin-based company if it goes through with plans to shift some production overseas.

The company announced earlier this year that it would produce motorcycles bound for European countries in overseas factories. It cited that European Union tariffs on motorcycles exported from the U.S. rose sharply in response to Trump's decision to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Trump on Saturday welcomed members of a "Bikers for Trump" group to his New Jersey golf club, and on Sunday morning called it "great" that bike owners are planning to boycott Harley-Davidson.

Many @harleydavidson owners plan to boycott the company if manufacturing moves overseas. Great! Most other companies are coming in our direction, including Harley competitors. A really bad move! U.S. will soon have a level playing field, or better. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2018

The president previously threatened Harley-Davidson with additional taxes if it follows through with outsourcing its production.

Trump has remained committed to imposing steep tariffs on both China and longtime allies, even as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle warn that the policy ultimately hurts American workers. Trump has argued the tariffs are necessary to secure better trade deals.