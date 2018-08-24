Ga. elections board votes against closing polling stations in majority-black county

A local elections board in rural Georgia has voted down a plan to close seven polling locations after public criticism that shuttering voting centers would disproportionately impact black voters.

The Randolph County Board of Elections voted Friday to keep all nine polling locations open on Election Day.

Critics of the plan said it was meant to hinder turnout in a county where almost 60 percent of the residents are African American. Randolph County gave Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonOvernight Defense: Senate passes massive defense, domestic spending bill | Duncan Hunter to step down from committees | Pompeo names North Korea envoy Report: Over 14M Texas voter records exposed online Hillicon Valley: Google boots dozens of Iran-linked accounts | DNC hack is false alarm | NSA leaker gets five years in prison | Facebook removes data-security app MORE 55 percent of the vote in 2016, one of just 10 counties — all majority-black — in southeast Georgia that voted for the Democrat over President Trump Donald John TrumpAustralian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull ousted by party rivals CNN's Cuomo clashes with Kellyanne Conway over Cohen hush-money payments Lawmaker who pushed to impeach Nixon: Trump ‘systematically’ abusing power MORE.

The proposal to consolidate precincts was floated by Mike Malone, a local political consultant who had donated to Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp’s (R) campaign earlier this year. The county had hired Malone to consult on local elections management, though it fired him earlier this week.

In a statement released after the vote, the Board of Elections said public criticism had spurred them to reverse the plan. The 2-0 vote to scrap it and keep all nine voting sites open took less than a minute on Friday morning.

“In the United States, the right to vote is sacred,” the board said in a statement. “The interest and concern shown has been overwhelming, and it is an encouraging reminder that protecting the right to vote remains a fundamental American principle.”

Both Kemp and his Democratic opponent, former state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams (D), had criticized the plan. Kemp, who is Georgia’s Secretary of State, does not have the authority to dictate local precinct locations to county boards of elections, which operate independently of his office.

Abrams and Kemp have generated national attention for a race that pits an up-and-coming faction of Democratic Georgia voters against a Republican who casts himself in the mold of President Trump.

A survey conducted just after a July 25 Republican runoff, which Kemp won easily over Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle (R), showed Abrams leading Kemp by a slim 2-point margin, well within the poll’s margin of error.