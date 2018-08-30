Minnesota House candidate uses N-word to describe himself in campaign ad

Kyle Greene, an organic farmer running for a state House seat in Minnesota, used a racial slur in a campaign ad released earlier this month.

“I want to be your state representative, I want to be your public servant and I want to be your N-word,” Greene said in a video posted on his campaign website and Facebook page.

Greene made the comments at the end of a video in which he addresses the camera, asking for the support of voters in Minnesota's District 18A, where he is running as an independent.

The video had been viewed over 10,000 times on Facebook as of Thursday afternoon.

Greene told The Minneapolis Star Tribune that he used the racist slur because he wants citizens in the state to focus on “the real issues at hand.”

“We need to unify as a society, and we need to stop dealing with trivial matters,” Greene told the Tribune.

Green said the N-word "is part of the American history, regardless of the race," adding, "It’s part of my history being African-American, white and Cherokee Indian.”

The Tribune noted that Greene elected to run for office out of the belief that Rep. Dean Urdahl (R) is ignoring judicial corruption.

"Our elected representative's duty is to protect the rights and privileges of their constituents from all government encroachment," Greene says on his website. "This isn't happening."