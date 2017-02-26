Trump's job approval at 44 percent in new poll

President Trump holds a 44 percent job approval rating in a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, a record low for a new commander in chief.

Almost half the respondents in the poll released Sunday morning, 48 percent, disagree with Trump’s performance so far.

Eighty five percent of Republicans approve of the job Trump has done, compared with just 9 percent of Democrats.

NBC compared Trump’s 4 percent net negative rating to net positive ratings of approximately 34 percent for former presidents Obama, George W. Bush and Clinton when they entered the White House. George H.W. Bush, meantime, had a net positive rating of 45 percent early in his presidency.

Roughly one third of respondents in the new poll, 32 percent, also believe Trump has shown since the inauguration that he is not up for the job. Broken down by party affiliation, 58 percent of Democrats say Trump is not up for being president, compared to just 5 percent of Republicans who say the same thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC notes that Trump holds net positive scores on decisiveness, his ability to “get things done,” and his fitness to deal with the economy, however.

Pollsters also found voters split on the need for the president’s executive order on immigration, with 44 percent saying it is needed and 45 percent saying it is not.

--This report was updated at 9:46 a.m.