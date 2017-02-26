Perez fires back at Trump: 'Our unity as a party is our greatest strength and his worst nightmare'

Tom Perez, the new chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), on Sunday emphasized unity within the Democratic Party.

During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Perez said he and Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) got a "good kick" out of President Trump's tweet Sunday morning claiming the race to head the DNC was rigged.

ADVERTISEMENT "And frankly, what we need to be looking at is whether the election is rigged by Donald Trump and his buddy, Vladimir Putin."

Perez called for an independent investigation into the Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race.

Trump on Sunday claimed the race for the DNC chairman was rigged.