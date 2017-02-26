Perez fires back at Trump: 'Our unity as a party is our greatest strength and his worst nightmare'

New DNC Chairman @TomPerez: “If you want good jobs, elect a Democrat” #CNNSOTU https://t.co/vMnPjAMjdH— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 26, 2017
Tom Perez, the new chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), on Sunday emphasized unity within the Democratic Party.
During an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," Perez said he and Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) got a "good kick" out of President Trump's tweet Sunday morning claiming the race to head the DNC was rigged.
"Donald TrumpDonald TrumpAn urban agenda for the Trump administration Pelosi: Trump administration has 'done nothing' Aide: Trump not elected to talk to celebrities and reporters MORE up again in the morning, tweeting about us. Our unity as a party is our greatest strength and it's his worst nightmare," Perez said.
"And frankly, what we need to be looking at is whether the election is rigged by Donald Trump and his buddy, Vladimir Putin."
Perez called for an independent investigation into the Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race.
Trump on Sunday claimed the race for the DNC chairman was rigged.
"The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally 'rigged,'" he tweeted.
"Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!"
During the interview Sunday, Perez admitted the Democratic Party needs to do a better job of "messaging what we stand for."
"We believe our diversity is our greatest strength, and when we lead with our values, I believe we succeed," he said.
"Because those are the values of the American people."
